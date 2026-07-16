Dramatic Rescues During Jagannath Rath Yatra: Odisha Fire Services in Action

The Odisha Fire and Emergency Services rescued around 100 devotees during the Jagannath Rath Yatra due to suffocation and crowd pressure. Focused on dewatering rain-hit areas, rescue units swiftly evacuated those feeling unwell, ensuring immediate medical aid amid the festival's massive congregation

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 20:08 IST
Dramatic Rescues During Jagannath Rath Yatra: Odisha Fire Services in Action
IGP of Fire and Emergency Services Umashankar Dash (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a commendable display of efficiency, the Odisha Fire and Emergency Services successfully rescued nearly 100 devotees experiencing suffocation and crowd pressure during the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri. The operation took place against the backdrop of intensified dewatering efforts in rain-soaked low-lying regions following an unexpected shift in weather conditions.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Umashankar Dash stated that preemptive measures were taken to counter both humidity and rainfall challenges. The focus has now pivoted to clearing waterlogged areas, with more than 3-4 lakh litres of water already removed from roughly 60 sites over the past two days. Newly deployed rescue units, equipped with advanced gear, played a crucial role in saving distressed festival-goers.

Security officers ensured the swift evacuation of injured and ill devotees, providing immediate medical aid during the annual religious event attracting massive crowds. Odisha Police reported that their Special Rescue Unit rescued 33 individuals from congested areas since Thursday morning, showcasing a robust emergency response amid one of the country's largest cultural gatherings.

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