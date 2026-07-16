Dignitaries Unite at Jagannath Rath Yatra Across India

High-profile leaders including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Bihar CM Samrat Chaudhary joined massive gatherings at the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra, a revered festival celebrating divine grandeur. In Puri, elaborate rituals mark this spiritual extravaganza, engaging lakhs in pulling majestic chariots as age-old traditions unfold spectacularly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 18:22 IST
Dignitaries Unite at Jagannath Rath Yatra Across India
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The revered Jagannath Rath Yatra, one of India's most important religious festivities, saw participation from key dignitaries nationwide on its commencement. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the 'Rath Yatra' at Shri Jagannath Temple, Thyagraj Nagar in Delhi, alongside Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who joined the celebrations in Rohini Sector-24.

In another demonstration of unity, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary and Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Chaudhary attended the Rath Yatra organized by the ISKCON temple in Patna. Meanwhile, the holy town of Puri in Odisha was brimming with spiritual zeal as the globally renowned procession began, drawing lakhs of devotees eager to witness the event.

The traditional procession saw deities paraded from the sanctum to the grand chariots, symbolizing a grand spectacle steeped in rituals. Leading the procession were Lord Jagannath's weapon, Lord Sudarshan, followed by Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and finally, Lord Jagannath himself. Special homage was led by the Shankaracharya of Govardhan Peetha.

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