Airlines Cautiously Resuming Middle East Flights Amid Ongoing Conflict

Airlines are cautiously resuming routes across the Middle East after disruptions caused by U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran. While some flights have resumed, services to destinations like Israel, Lebanon, and Dubai remain affected. Major carriers like Lufthansa and British Airways have extended suspensions on various routes into October.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 19:37 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 19:37 IST
Airlines Cautiously Resuming Middle East Flights Amid Ongoing Conflict
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Amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East sparked by U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran, airlines are carefully resuming certain routes. However, many flights remain suspended into autumn, as operators like Lufthansa and British Airways exercise caution, especially for destinations including Dubai and Tel Aviv.

While services through parts of the Gulf have largely resumed, disruptions persist in routes to Israel, Lebanon, and other pivotal destinations in the region. Airlines such as Lufthansa Group and Wizz Air continue to maintain suspensions, reflecting the ongoing instability and security concerns.

Nonetheless, some carriers are planning to restart operations. For instance, Cathay Pacific aims to resume flights to Dubai and Riyadh by September. Additionally, Turkish Airlines and SunExpress are gradually reinstating routes to affected areas. These efforts demonstrate a cautious optimism within the aviation sector.

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