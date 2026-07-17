Netflix Struggles Amid Competition, Kris Jenner's Loss, and More in Entertainment News

This entertainment news roundup covers various topics, including the death of Mary Jo Shannon, mother of Kris Jenner, Netflix's efforts to maintain its user base amid growing competition, and Moroccan rapper El Mahdi Lyoubi's detention. Other highlights include the closure of the 'Heartstopper' series, and Danny Boyle's new film scheduled for the Venice Film Festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 10:29 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 10:29 IST
Netflix Struggles Amid Competition, Kris Jenner's Loss, and More in Entertainment News
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The entertainment industry faced significant events this week, from personal tragedies to corporate challenges. Mary Jo Shannon, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, passed away at age 91, leaving her family and fans in mourning.

Meanwhile, streaming giant Netflix is grappling with maintaining viewer engagement as its growth strategy comes under scrutiny. Fierce competition from traditional media and digital platforms like YouTube poses ongoing challenges.

In another development, Moroccan rapper El Mahdi Lyoubi finds himself in legal trouble, detained for his outspoken views on Morocco's political landscape. As these stories unfold, the entertainment world watches closely.

TRENDING

1
WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

Global
2
Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

China
3
Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

United States
4
Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hormuz Conflict

Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hor...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Silence Is Not Leadership

The Climate-Health Divide: A Warming World, Unequal Protection, Rising Deaths

AI Is Entering the Social Fabric of Health and Governance Is Falling Behind

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026