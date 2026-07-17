Netflix Struggles Amid Competition, Kris Jenner's Loss, and More in Entertainment News

The entertainment industry faced significant events this week, from personal tragedies to corporate challenges. Mary Jo Shannon, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, passed away at age 91, leaving her family and fans in mourning.

Meanwhile, streaming giant Netflix is grappling with maintaining viewer engagement as its growth strategy comes under scrutiny. Fierce competition from traditional media and digital platforms like YouTube poses ongoing challenges.

In another development, Moroccan rapper El Mahdi Lyoubi finds himself in legal trouble, detained for his outspoken views on Morocco's political landscape. As these stories unfold, the entertainment world watches closely.