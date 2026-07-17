Entertainment Buzz: Key Highlights from Hollywood and Beyond

In the realm of entertainment, notable stories have emerged. Mary Jo 'M.J.' Shannon, beloved grandmother of the Kardashian-Jenner family, passed away at 91. Her presence was regularly felt on their reality TV show.

El Mahdi Lyoubi, a Moroccan rapper vocal about political issues, is under pre-trial detention in Casablanca. Known as Mehdi Black Wind, he was detained after attempting to fly to Marseille, sparking rights groups' concern.

As Netflix's 'Heartstopper' series concludes, actors reflected on their journey at the London premiere. Meanwhile, Danny Boyle's film 'Ink' is set to open the 2026 Venice Film Festival, adding excitement to the global movie scene.

Adding to the mix, Netflix stocks have plummeted due to slower growth forecasts, stirring investor concerns. In comedy news, Will Ferrell reunited with familiar faces for the Netflix series 'The Hawk,' promising a comedic delight.