Garry Sobers, celebrated as one of cricket’s most exceptional all-rounders, has died at the age of 89, prompting an outpouring of tributes from the global cricketing community. Sobers, who played for the West Indies in 93 test matches between 1954 and 1974, is remembered for his aggressive batting, versatile bowling, and outstanding fielding skills.

Cricket West Indies paid homage, stating, "A great innings has come to an end. In our hearts, now and forever, Sir Garfield Sobers." President Dr. The Hon. Kishore Shallow offered his condolences, emphasizing Sobers' enduring legacy and impact on cricket and the Caribbean region.

The cricket fraternity, including former England batsman Geoffrey Boycott, praised Sobers as a once-in-a-generation talent with a generous spirit. Sobers scored 26 test centuries in his career, with his record-breaking unbeaten 365 against Pakistan. His contributions to Nottinghamshire cricket also highlighted his legendary status in the sport.