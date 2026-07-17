Farewell to a Cricket Legend: Sir Garfield Sobers

Garry Sobers, acclaimed as one of the greatest all-rounders in cricket, has passed away at 89. Revered for his aggressive batting and versatile bowling, Sobers was a cricketing icon. Tributes flooded in from across the globe, highlighting his remarkable contributions to the sport, particularly in the West Indies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 22:24 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 22:24 IST
Farewell to a Cricket Legend: Sir Garfield Sobers
  • Country:
  • Barbados

Garry Sobers, celebrated as one of cricket’s most exceptional all-rounders, has died at the age of 89, prompting an outpouring of tributes from the global cricketing community. Sobers, who played for the West Indies in 93 test matches between 1954 and 1974, is remembered for his aggressive batting, versatile bowling, and outstanding fielding skills.

Cricket West Indies paid homage, stating, "A great innings has come to an end. In our hearts, now and forever, Sir Garfield Sobers." President Dr. The Hon. Kishore Shallow offered his condolences, emphasizing Sobers' enduring legacy and impact on cricket and the Caribbean region.

The cricket fraternity, including former England batsman Geoffrey Boycott, praised Sobers as a once-in-a-generation talent with a generous spirit. Sobers scored 26 test centuries in his career, with his record-breaking unbeaten 365 against Pakistan. His contributions to Nottinghamshire cricket also highlighted his legendary status in the sport.

TRENDING

1
WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

Global
2
Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

China
3
Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

United States
4
Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hormuz Conflict

Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hor...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Future of Work Will Reward the Skills Machines Cannot Own

How IMF's Macroeconomic Tool Is Helping Iraq Build Smarter Policies Beyond Oil Dependence

Can Carbon Markets Deliver More? OECD Backs Government-Led Crediting to Accelerate Climate Action

OECD Says Second-Career Teachers Could Transform Education as Global Teacher Shortages Deepen

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026