Anticipation Peaks as Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' Premieres Amid Fan Frenzy

The highly anticipated film 'Jana Nayagan', starring Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, debuted with immense fanfare following delays. Celebrations erupted as Speaker JCD Prabhakar joined fans at screenings. Actor Jai expressed gratitude for fans' loyalty, highlighting the theatrical experience's significance for Vijay's supporters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 11:52 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 11:52 IST
Anticipation Peaks as Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' Premieres Amid Fan Frenzy
Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar visits Satyam theatre to watch 'Jana Nayagan' (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

'Jana Nayagan', the much-anticipated film starring Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and acclaimed actor Vijay, has finally made its grand debut in theaters, igniting widespread excitement across the state. The film's release on Thursday saw fervent celebrations from fans, with Speaker JCD Prabhakar joining the revelry at Chennai's iconic Sathyam Theatre.

The movie, which encountered numerous delays, has become the talk of the town, sparking fan gatherings and early screenings as supporters rallied in support of their favorite star. Enthusiastic fans have adorned various locations with posters and massive cut-outs of Vijay, showcasing their dedication to the actor-politician.

Actor Jai extended heartfelt thanks to fans for their unwavering support, acknowledging the obstacles overcome to bring 'Jana Nayagan' to cinemas. He emphasized the film's theatrical release, reinforcing the collective anticipation and dedication of Vijay's followers, as they opted for the big screen experience over digital platforms.

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