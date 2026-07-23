Tom Holland Steps Up for Fred Astaire Biopic Amid Summer Blockbusters

Tom Holland is preparing for a Fred Astaire biopic, post successes like 'The Odyssey' and 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day.' Holland, without the use of doubles, aims for authentic dance sequences reminiscent of Astaire. The film, written by Steven Levenson and directed by Paul King, promises a challenging journey for Holland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 14:27 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 14:27 IST
Tom Holland Steps Up for Fred Astaire Biopic Amid Summer Blockbusters
Actor Tom Holland (File photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Tom Holland, a rising star in Hollywood known for his roles in major blockbusters like 'The Odyssey' and 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day,' is eagerly preparing to portray legendary dancer Fred Astaire in an upcoming biopic. The actor committed to mastering his dance moves without the aid of doubles, reflecting his dedication to authenticity.

In an appearance on Good Morning America, Holland revealed the dual emotions of excitement and apprehension that filled him during initial rehearsals. He emphasized the hard work ahead to honor Astaire’s legacy, noting the ambition to shoot dance sequences in single takes, just as Astaire did.

The Fred Astaire biopic, scripted by Steven Levenson and directed by Paul King, is highly anticipated following Holland's announcement of the role in 2021. Meanwhile, Holland's latest project, 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day,' directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and featuring a star-studded cast, is scheduled to release on July 31.

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