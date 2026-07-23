Tais Araujo Cast in 'My Father's Wives' Adaptation

Renowned actress Tais Araujo stars in the upcoming film 'My Father's Wives,' a cinematic adaptation of Jose Eduardo Agualusa's novel. Directed by Mario Patrocinio, the film explores identity and ancestry. Araujo plays Laurentina, a young Mozambican woman discovering her roots across the Portuguese-speaking world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 22:02 IST
Tais Araujo Cast in 'My Father's Wives' Adaptation
Tais Araujo (Image source: Instagram@taisdeverdade). Image Credit: ANI

Renowned actress Tais Araujo has been announced as the lead in the forthcoming film 'My Father's Wives,' an adaptation of the acclaimed novel by Angolan writer Jose Eduardo Agualusa. The project will be directed by Portuguese filmmaker Mario Patrocinio, known for his work on 'Maria Vitoria.'

In the movie, Araujo stars as Laurentina, a young woman from Mozambique who was adopted by a Portuguese-Brazilian family. Her journey back to Angola, prompted by a letter from her biological father, a celebrated Angolan double bassist, unveils a tale of memory, identity, and belonging, as she explores her roots across the Lusophone world.

Araujo expressed her enthusiasm for the role, stating, "Playing a character who embarks on a journey of self-discovery aligns with the narratives I am passionate about. This film's celebration of African heritage from a Lusophone perspective is profoundly gratifying." Sabrina Nudeliman Wagon, CEO of Elo Studios, emphasized the film's international appeal, citing its universal themes of identity and ancestry as key factors in its potential global success.

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