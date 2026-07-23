AfDB Backs Côte d'Ivoire's €833 Million Clean Fuel Project

The African Development Bank Group has approved a €200 million loan to support a major refinery upgrade in Côte d'Ivoire that will produce cleaner diesel, improve air quality and strengthen energy security across West Africa. Approved by the Bank's Board of Directors on 13 July 2026 in Abidjan, the financing will support the "Clean Air" project led by the Société Ivoirienne de Raffinage (SIR). The project forms part of a wider €833 million investment, funded by a consortium of development finance institutions and partners.

The investment will finance the design, construction and commissioning of a diesel hydrodesulfurisation (HDS) complex at the SIR refinery. Once completed, the new facility will allow the refinery to produce ultra-low-sulfur diesel that meets international environmental standards. Reducing sulfur levels in fuel is expected to lower harmful vehicle emissions, improve air quality and support the transition towards cleaner petroleum products across the region. Founded in 1962, SIR is one of West Africa's largest refineries, supplying refined petroleum products to Côte d'Ivoire and several international markets.

Boosting energy security and industrial growth

The project is expected to strengthen the country's refining capacity while improving fuel supplies for neighbouring landlocked countries such as Mali and Burkina Faso, which rely on petroleum products refined in Côte d'Ivoire.

The African Development Bank will act as the mandated lead arranger for the financing package, helping to structure the investment and attract additional funding from development partners. The new hydrodesulfurisation complex is scheduled to begin operations in 2029.

Kevin Kariuki, the African Development Bank Group's Vice-President for Power, Energy, Climate and Green Growth, said the project brings together industrial development and environmental progress by enabling Côte d'Ivoire to produce cleaner fuels while improving public health across West Africa. He added that the investment would contribute to cleaner cities, better vehicle engine performance and the long-term competitiveness of Côte d'Ivoire's fuel industry as environmental standards continue to tighten across the region.

Jobs, skills and long-term benefits

Construction of the new facility is expected to create around 1,140 jobs, providing a significant boost to local employment during the building phase. Once the complex becomes operational, SIR plans to recruit 82 permanent employees while safeguarding approximately 900 existing jobs at the refinery. Around 50 employees will also receive specialised training to operate modern refining technologies and support cleaner, more efficient fuel production.

The Clean Air project aligns with the African Development Bank Group's Ten-Year Strategy 2024–2033, supporting its goal of mobilising large-scale investment for climate-resilient infrastructure while encouraging industrial growth across Africa.