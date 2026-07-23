Oprah Winfrey Reveals Real Name Origins: The Orpah Story

In a recent candid revelation, media titan Oprah Winfrey surprised actor Keke Palmer by unveiling that her real name is "Orpah," a moniker inspired by a Biblical narrative. Winfrey explained the origins of her name during an episode of 'Baby, This is Keke Palmer,' stating that her name was derived from the Book of Ruth in the Bible, but due to a spelling oversight, it became 'Oprah.'

"Originally, it was Orpah from the Bible," Winfrey elaborated. "The story comes from the book of Ruth, chapter one, verse fourteen. There, Orpah decided to turn back, saying, 'I'm going back. I'm sorry. The road's too long.' This revelation left Palmer visibly astonished, prompting her to inquire why Winfrey's name changed.

At 72, Winfrey clarified that the alteration wasn't intentional. "No one knew how to spell it correctly," she stated. "On my birth certificate, it remains Orpah, but people began calling me Oprah, switching the placement of the P and R. Once that change stuck, it became permanent." Winfrey also highlighted that Palmer herself is known by a name different from her given one, 'Lauren Keyana'.