Christchurch Men's Prison Redevelopment Moves Into Construction Phase

The New Zealand Government has officially signed the public-private partnership (PPP) agreement for the first stage of the Christchurch Men's Prison redevelopment, paving the way for construction to begin later this year on one of the country's largest infrastructure projects. The agreement, signed between the Crown and Southern Renewal Partners (SRP), marks financial close for the project and signals the start of a redevelopment designed to expand prison capacity, replace ageing buildings and improve rehabilitation and healthcare services for inmates.

Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop described the signing as a major milestone for both the corrections sector and the Government's wider infrastructure programme. The redevelopment was first unveiled at last year's Infrastructure Investment Summit as a flagship public-private partnership project. Bishop said the investment demonstrates the Government's commitment to working alongside the private sector to deliver essential public infrastructure while supporting economic activity across the region.

The project is expected to create up to 600 construction jobs in Canterbury, with opportunities spanning a wide range of trades. Local businesses, apprentices and training providers are also expected to benefit as work progresses over the coming years.

Expansion to Meet Growing Prison Demand

Corrections Minister Mark Mitchell said Christchurch Men's Prison plays a vital role as the South Island's primary high-security prison, serving major courts across the island and covering New Zealand's largest prison catchment area.

He said increasing prison capacity has become necessary as the Government's tougher approach to crime has resulted in more offenders being sentenced to prison. The redevelopment is intended to strengthen the resilience of the corrections system while giving frontline staff safer and more modern facilities in which to work.

The upgraded prison is also expected to provide better environments for rehabilitation programmes, helping prisoners address the causes of offending and lowering the risk of future crime.

First Stage Includes New Prison Beds and Mental Health Services

The first phase of the redevelopment will add a high-security accommodation unit containing 240 new prison beds, increasing the site's overall capacity. It will also include a dedicated Intervention and Support Building with 52 specialist mental health beds, alongside a new Health Centre that will provide a broader range of healthcare services for prisoners. Under the PPP model, Southern Renewal Partners will design, construct and maintain the new facilities over the long term, while the Department of Corrections will remain responsible for prison operations, security and custodial services.

Project Scheduled for Completion by 2030

Construction is expected to begin later this year and continue until late 2029, with the new facilities scheduled to become operational by the middle of 2030. The redevelopment forms part of the Government's broader effort to modernise New Zealand's corrections infrastructure while expanding capacity to meet future demand and improving conditions for both staff and prisoners.