UK's Iron Shield: Readiness Against Threats
The UK affirmed its readiness to protect against any attacks following a warning from Iran's Revolutionary Guards about U.S. bombers using British bases. The UK government emphasized its 24/7 defense readiness employing a multi-layered air and missile defense system, integrating efforts with NATO allies.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain has declared its armed forces prepared to shield the nation from potential threats, following a caution from Iran's Revolutionary Guards concerning U.S. bombers stationed at UK bases.
A government representative stressed the UK's continuous commitment to safeguarding against all types of attacks, whether domestic or foreign, through its vigilant defense mechanisms.
This strategy encompasses a robust, layered air and missile defense system operated by the Royal Navy, British Army, and Royal Air Force with sophisticated capabilities, collaborating closely with NATO partners.