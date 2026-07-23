UK's Iron Shield: Readiness Against Threats

The UK affirmed its readiness to protect against any attacks following a warning from Iran's Revolutionary Guards about U.S. bombers using British bases. The UK government emphasized its 24/7 defense readiness employing a multi-layered air and missile defense system, integrating efforts with NATO allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 23:01 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 23:01 IST
UK's Iron Shield: Readiness Against Threats
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Britain has declared its armed forces prepared to shield the nation from potential threats, following a caution from Iran's Revolutionary Guards concerning U.S. bombers stationed at UK bases.

A government representative stressed the UK's continuous commitment to safeguarding against all types of attacks, whether domestic or foreign, through its vigilant defense mechanisms.

This strategy encompasses a robust, layered air and missile defense system operated by the Royal Navy, British Army, and Royal Air Force with sophisticated capabilities, collaborating closely with NATO partners.

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