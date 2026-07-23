Expanding Credit Access: New Initiatives for MSMEs

The Ministry of MSME enhances support for MSEs through the Credit Guarantee Scheme, raising the loan guarantee ceiling and reducing annual fees. Special focus is on women-led businesses and units in disadvantaged regions, aiming for improved credit flow and awareness across the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 23:01 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 23:01 IST
Expanding Credit Access: New Initiatives for MSMEs
Union Minister of State for MSME, Shobha Karandlaje (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to bolster Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across India, the Ministry of MSME is implementing reforms in the Credit Guarantee Scheme (CGS) through the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE). Union Minister of State for MSME, Shobha Karandlaje, announced in the Lok Sabha that the scheme now extends credit guarantees without collateral, particularly benefiting first-time entrepreneurs and women-led businesses.

Key improvements include raising the loan guarantee cap from Rs. 5 crore to Rs. 10 crore starting April 1, 2025, and reducing the Annual Guarantee Fees (AGF) to just 0.37% per annum. These changes aim to enhance the flow of credit to the sector, especially for enterprises in backward districts. Additionally, banks are now mandated not to demand collateral for loans up to Rs. 20 lakh for MSEs, as directed by the Reserve Bank of India.

Further efforts to improve credit access feature a 10% discount on AGF and increased guarantee coverage in Identified Credit Deficient Districts. Notably, the Tamil Nadu Credit Guarantee Scheme is being launched to specifically support manufacturers in the state. The performance of these initiatives is closely monitored through State Level Bankers' Committee meetings, and outreach programs are actively organized to raise awareness and facilitate credit availability to MSMEs.

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