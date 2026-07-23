Inside the Magical Union of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot in what has been described as an 'absolutely magical' ceremony, according to Kylie Kelce. Speaking on her podcast, 'Not Gonna Lie', she congratulated the newlyweds, shedding light on the intimate affair held at Madison Square Garden, New York City, on July 3rd.

Kylie emphasized the unity the marriage symbolized, noting that Taylor had already been a cherished member of their family even before the legal formalities. She refrained from providing specific details about the event, asserting the couple's right to privacy regarding their special day.

The Kelce family has remained adamantly private about the nuptials. Kylie urged fans to respect their privacy, and while specifics remain unknown, Jason Kelce has praised his daughters' roles as flower girls, which added an extra layer of familial warmth to what remains a treasured family occasion.