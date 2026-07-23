South Africa, Germany Deepen Strategic Partnership in trade, clean energy

South Africa and Germany have reaffirmed their commitment to expanding their Strategic Partnership, with both countries pledging closer cooperation in trade, investment, clean energy, skills development and regional security during high-level talks in Pretoria. The discussions took place during German Foreign Minister Dr Johann Wadephul's working visit to South Africa, where he met with International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola to review progress since the two nations elevated their relationship to a Strategic Partnership earlier this year.

Lamola said the talks focused on turning the recently adopted Joint Action Plan into practical outcomes that benefit both countries. He described the discussions as constructive and said both sides identified areas where cooperation should move more quickly. Germany remains one of South Africa's largest economic partners in Europe. Bilateral trade reached approximately R295 billion in 2025, while more than 600 German companies operate in South Africa, employing around 100,000 people. The ministers discussed expanding trade and investment, strengthening cooperation on critical raw materials and developing a battery value chain that supports industrial growth and creates jobs within South Africa.

Energy transition and skills development discussed

The two governments also reviewed progress under the Just Energy Transition Partnership, which supports South Africa's shift towards cleaner energy while taking economic and social needs into account. Vocational education and skills development featured prominently during the talks, with both countries recognising the importance of training programmes that prepare young people for employment and support long-term economic growth. Lamola said regular engagement between the two foreign ministries will now become a permanent feature of the Strategic Partnership, helping both governments maintain momentum across priority areas.

Global security and regional stability on the agenda

Beyond bilateral cooperation, the ministers exchanged views on several international issues, including the conflict in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the war in Ukraine and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Lamola reiterated South Africa's support for a ceasefire in Gaza, unrestricted humanitarian assistance and a political process based on international law that leads to a two-state solution with a viable Palestinian state existing alongside a secure Israel.

He acknowledged that South Africa and Germany hold different positions on some aspects of the Middle East conflict but said the strength of their relationship allows both countries to discuss those differences openly and respectfully.

Backing regional and global cooperation

As the current Chair of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), South Africa also briefed Germany on regional priorities ahead of next month's SADC Summit, including industrialisation, agricultural transformation, energy transition and African-led peace initiatives.

Lamola also thanked Germany for supporting an inclusive G20, saying South Africa remains committed to protecting the forum's role as a platform for cooperation between developed and developing economies.

The South Africa-Germany relationship is coordinated through the Bi-National Commission, established in 1996 after former President Nelson Mandela's State Visit to Germany. The commission continues to oversee cooperation across a wide range of strategic sectors.