Racing Against Time: The Ebola Battle in Bunia

In the heart of Bunia, a city reeling under the latest Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dr. Moubarack Kano faces a daily battle of logistics and awareness. With just four operational vehicles to cover a sprawling area, Kano often relies on his own car to navigate the city's complex web of clinics.

Amid these transport challenges, the surveillance teams grapple with a more significant obstacle: the underreporting of suspected cases. Many clinics fail to alert central authorities about potential infections, some citing financial constraints as the reason for their silence. Meanwhile, time is of the essence as each delay in reporting could spell another untraced outbreak of the deadly virus.

Kano remains undeterred, visiting facility after facility, advocating for improved communication and information sharing. With over 3,200 already infected, Kano's efforts emphasize the urgent need for systemic improvements to outpace the virus and save lives. As the disease continues to spread, regional health officials and the Ministry of Public Health endeavor to address operational gaps—not least of all, ensuring that those on the front lines are paid for their vital work.