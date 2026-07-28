Canal+ Unveils New Paddington Film and Strategic Cinema Investments

Canal+ CEO Maxime Saada announced the development of a fourth Paddington film with top talent. Canal+ will debut the film on its platform in France six months post-theatrical release. The company plans a €1 billion investment in cinema over five years, gaining early access under French media laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 15:08 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 15:08 IST
Canal+ Unveils New Paddington Film and Strategic Cinema Investments
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  • France

Canal+ CEO Maxime Saada announced on Tuesday that the development of a fourth live-action Paddington film is underway with top A-list talent. This news adds fresh momentum to StudioCanal's international franchise.

The pay-TV provider will premiere "Paddington 4" on small screens in France six months after its theatrical release. Moreover, Canal+ renewed its agreement with French cinema organizations until 2032, committing to investments in exchange for early access to new cinematic releases.

Canal+ plans to invest around €1 billion in French and European cinema over the next five years, beginning in 2028. This significant investment grants Canal+ privileged early access to new theatrical releases, amid a competitive landscape with global streaming services.

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