Canal+ Unveils New Paddington Film and Strategic Cinema Investments

Canal+ CEO Maxime Saada announced on Tuesday that the development of a fourth live-action Paddington film is underway with top A-list talent. This news adds fresh momentum to StudioCanal's international franchise.

The pay-TV provider will premiere "Paddington 4" on small screens in France six months after its theatrical release. Moreover, Canal+ renewed its agreement with French cinema organizations until 2032, committing to investments in exchange for early access to new cinematic releases.

Canal+ plans to invest around €1 billion in French and European cinema over the next five years, beginning in 2028. This significant investment grants Canal+ privileged early access to new theatrical releases, amid a competitive landscape with global streaming services.