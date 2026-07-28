Paddington Returns: Canal+ Unveils New Live-Action Film

Canal+ revealed plans for a fourth live-action Paddington film on Tuesday, marking a strategic move to bolster its content repertoire with StudioCanal's celebrated franchise. Chief Executive Maxime Saada stated that the film would be exclusively broadcast on Canal+ in France, six months post-theatrical release.

This arrangement stems from a renewed pact with France's cinema bodies, valid until 2032, allowing Canal+ to air new releases ahead of streaming competitors operating under France's strict media chronology rules. 'Thanks to these agreements, films from studios like Universal, Warner, and Paramount access Canal+ before streaming platforms,' Saada noted.

France remains the prime revenue generator for Canal+, amassing 1.77 billion euros in the first half of 2026. To maintain its release window advantage, Canal+ is investing €140 million annually in French cinema, with an additional €50 million yearly, nearing a billion euro investment over five years.