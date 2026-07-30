Lisa Nandy, Britain's culture minister, has expressed her support for UEFA's decision to boycott the World Cup and other FIFA competitions. The boycott responds to plans that would allow external investors to acquire stakes in a new subsidiary set to organize international soccer tournaments.

The call for action highlights a resistance against the commercialization of football. "This is a principled decision that we strongly support," Nandy stated in a public announcement. She emphasized that the sport belongs to its fans and not to billionaire investors, indicating a growing concern over the integrity of football.

Nandy's statement is a powerful message to the global soccer community, advocating for the preservation of the game as a sport for the people. The move adds to the ongoing debate about maintaining the traditional values of football amidst increasing financial interests.