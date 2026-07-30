UEFA Stands Firm Against FIFA's $takeholder Scheme

UEFA and its 55 member associations unanimously oppose FIFA's initiative to sell stakes to private investors in a subsidiary overseeing the World Cup and other competitions. UEFA declares that the World Cup shouldn't be commercialized. They criticize FIFA's lack of transparency and commitment to stakeholder interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 21:37 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 21:37 IST
UEFA Stands Firm Against FIFA's $takeholder Scheme
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  • Switzerland

UEFA and its 55 member associations have taken a decisive stand, unanimously opposing FIFA's controversial proposal to sell stakes to external investors in a subsidiary responsible for managing the World Cup and other prestigious competitions. In a strongly worded statement, UEFA stressed that the World Cup, a celebrated sporting legacy, should not be commodified.

The organization condemned FIFA's decision-making process, which it described as secretive and conducted without sufficient consultation. UEFA's leadership argues that the proposal represents a failure of leadership and an abdication of FIFA's responsibilities as the game's global custodian, cautioning that it would pave the way for investor interests to overshadow the needs of the sport.

The European football body has made its position unambiguously clear; no UEFA national teams will participate in FIFA competitions if the plan proceeds. UEFA contends that the interests of football's core stakeholders—national associations, leagues, clubs, players, and supporters—must not be subordinated to financial returns for private investors.

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