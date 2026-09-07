King Charles Reaffirms Harry and Meghan's Non-Royal Status

King Charles has reaffirmed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as non-working royals, confirming their status as private citizens with commercial and charitable pursuits. Despite returning briefly to the UK, the couple has been distant from official royal duties since their move to the US in 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 20:32 IST
King Charles Reaffirms Harry and Meghan's Non-Royal Status
King Charles

King Charles has reaffirmed the status of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, issuing a letter that labels them as non-working royals. The letter, addressed to senior British officials, emphasizes their standing as private citizens, engaged primarily in commercial and charitable interests.

The couple, who returned to the UK last month after six years abroad, have remained a fixture in media narratives. Their departure to the United States in 2020 marked a significant shift as they stepped away from official royal duties to pursue independent careers.

Despite their physical absence, Harry and Meghan have continued to capture headlines. Harry has been vocal about his grievances, accusing the royal family of negligence, condemning the tabloid press for its impact on his life, and criticizing the government for inadequate security measures that concern his potential return to the UK.

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