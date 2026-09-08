King Charles III Reaffirms Non-Working Status of Prince Harry and Meghan

King Charles III confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan remain non-working royals, not representing the Crown in official duties, as they return to the UK after six years. The couple's charitable work remains personal, and official matters are handled separately from the Royal Household.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 09:53 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 09:53 IST
King Charles III Reaffirms Non-Working Status of Prince Harry and Meghan
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

In a reaffirmation of the British monarchy's stance, King Charles III has made it clear that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will continue as non-working royals and will not undertake official duties for the Crown. This declaration follows the couple's return to the UK after residing in the United States for six years, according to a report by CNN.

A letter sent by the UK's Lord Chamberlain, acting on behalf of the King, highlighted that this position, initially established in January 2020 when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their official roles, remains unchanged. The letter sought to clarify the royal couple's status amidst ongoing questions.

The communication, dispatched to senior government and military officials as well as Prince Harry's team, emphasized that any charitable activities pursued by the couple are considered their personal endeavor. The letter also instructed that all correspondence related to Harry and Meghan should be handled through their independent office, separate from the Royal Household's affairs.

TRENDING

1
Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Global
2
Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Global
3
Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Global
4
Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Clean Energy, Fair Choices: Why Governments Must Put Citizens at the Heart of Transition

Mongolia’s Health Cybersecurity at a Crossroads as Digital Care Expands Faster Than Defences

Unlocking Tonga’s Economy: Why Finance, Skills and Infrastructure Hold the Key to Growth

Why the Strait of Hormuz Is a Bigger Economic Risk Than an Oil Story

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026