King Charles III Reaffirms Non-Working Status of Prince Harry and Meghan

In a reaffirmation of the British monarchy's stance, King Charles III has made it clear that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will continue as non-working royals and will not undertake official duties for the Crown. This declaration follows the couple's return to the UK after residing in the United States for six years, according to a report by CNN.

A letter sent by the UK's Lord Chamberlain, acting on behalf of the King, highlighted that this position, initially established in January 2020 when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their official roles, remains unchanged. The letter sought to clarify the royal couple's status amidst ongoing questions.

The communication, dispatched to senior government and military officials as well as Prince Harry's team, emphasized that any charitable activities pursued by the couple are considered their personal endeavor. The letter also instructed that all correspondence related to Harry and Meghan should be handled through their independent office, separate from the Royal Household's affairs.