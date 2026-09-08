Fear and Power: The Unveiling of Elon Musk
Alex Gibney's documentary, premiering at the Venice Film Festival, delves into Elon Musk's rise from the dotcom era to a major global influencer. The film explores Musk's impact on politics, public debate, and his controversial ties to right-wing causes, raising questions about his extensive power.
The Venice Film Festival witnessed a stirring unveiling as director Alex Gibney premiered his extensive documentary on Elon Musk, the tech mogul and business magnate. The nearly four-hour-long film tracks Musk's journey from his early days in the dotcom boom to becoming a highly influential global figure.
Gibney's work scrutinizes how Musk attained such unparalleled influence over public and political spheres without holding any official position. There was a notable reluctance among his critics, business associates, and even friends, to discuss Musk publicly due to a 'tremendous sense of fear,' the director revealed.
The film, which Musk has dismissed as a hit piece on social media, also examines his controversial associations with political figures like Donald Trump and his growing support for far-right causes internationally. Gibney portrays Musk as a 'confidence man' with grand visions that garnered extraordinary power and wealth.
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