Ellen Burstyn's Emotional Triumph at Venice Film Festival

Legendary actress Ellen Burstyn, aged 93, received the prestigious Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the Venice Film Festival. Overcoming a recent fall, Burstyn emotionally accepted the honor, reflecting on her illustrious seven-decade career. Maggie Gyllenhaal conveyed Burstyn's gratitude and resilience during the heartfelt ceremony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 23:25 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 23:25 IST
Ellen Burstyn's Emotional Triumph at Venice Film Festival
Actor Ellen Burstyn (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

At the age of 93, legendary actress Ellen Burstyn was celebrated with the esteemed Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the Venice Film Festival. The accolade crowns her illustrious career spanning seven decades in Hollywood.

Delivering a moment touching to the core, Maggie Gyllenhaal honored Burstyn by reading a message on her behalf. Gyllenhaal shared Burstyn's sentiments, explaining that the actress had recently taken a fall and was moving more slowly, allowing audiences more time to applaud her legacy.

The ceremony took an emotional turn as Burstyn, adorned in a striking yellow gown, walked onto the stage with the aid of a walker. She expressed immense gratitude amidst a lengthy standing ovation, stating the Venice award is one of the top honors of her career. Reflecting on her accomplishments and lessons learned, she conveyed how deeply meaningful the recognition is at this stage in her life. The award was presented during the premiere of Gyllenhaal’s short film 'Flesh Impact.'

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