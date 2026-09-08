Stars Shine at Venice: Women Filmmakers, Activism, and War Stories

The Venice Film Festival highlights industry gender disparities, with May el-Toukhy as its sole female fiction director. Documentaries by Laura Poitras critique U.S. policies, and Shinya Tsukamoto explores Vietnam War trauma. Ellen Burstyn and Susan Sarandon discuss women's progress and challenges in film due to political activism. Kore-eda adapts beloved manga.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 10:27 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 10:27 IST
Stars Shine at Venice: Women Filmmakers, Activism, and War Stories
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The Venice Film Festival spotlights ongoing gender and social issues within entertainment. Danish director May el-Toukhy, the sole female fiction director at the event, critiques structural industry disparities, noting scant female representation among contenders for the Golden Lion.

In tandem, Oscar-winner Laura Poitras raises awareness through her documentary 'They're Here,' which exposes the harsh realities of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids. Co-directed with Rachel Lauren Mueller, the film aims to challenge the normalization of violence under the Trump administration.

The festival also features Shinya Tsukamoto's poignant drama on Vietnam War trauma, while veteran actress Ellen Burstyn celebrates progress for women in film. Meanwhile, Susan Sarandon candidly discusses her continued marginalization for Palestinian advocacy, despite shifting public opinions.

Adding to the cultural tapestry, acclaimed filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda debuts 'Look Back,' a live-action adaptation of Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga, depicting friendship and ambition's impact on two schoolgirls.

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