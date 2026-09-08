Venice Film Festival Shines Light on Inequality and Activism

The Venice Film Festival once again serves as a platform for both celebration and reflection on the film industry. Danish director May el-Toukhy criticizes the scarcity of female directors in competition, revealing the enduring gender inequality within the field. Her film 'Woman Unknown' adds to the ongoing debate about women's representation in cinema.

Laura Poitras' documentary 'They're Here' premieres at Venice, shedding light on U.S. immigration raids under the Trump administration. The film aims to challenge and 'denormalise' the violence stemming from mass deportation campaigns, reflecting a broader scope of activism and societal critique within the festival.

In parallel, veteran themes surface with Shinya Tsukamoto's 'Mr. Nelson, Did You Kill People?', which revisits the Vietnam War's psychological scars. Meanwhile, Susan Sarandon highlights how her pro-Palestinian stance affects her career, showcasing the intricate link between personal activism and professional opportunities in the film landscape.