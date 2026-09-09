Drone Attack on Novorossiysk: A New Front in the Conflict

A tragic incident unfolded in Novorossiysk, Russia, where a Ukrainian drone attack claimed the lives of four individuals, including a child, and left 29 others injured, according to Veniamin Kondratyev, the governor of Krasnodar region.

The port city has been a recurrent target due to its strategic importance as a major outlet for Russian oil, oil products, and grain exports. The mayor, Andrei Kravchenko, reported that drone debris severely impacted businesses and residential areas, sparking several fires.

In the nearby town of Anapa, three private homes and a kindergarten sustained damage from the debris, yet fortunately, there were no human casualties in that location. The region continues to grapple with the fallout from these attacks.