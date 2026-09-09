Drone Attack on Novorossiysk: A New Front in the Conflict

A Ukrainian drone attack on the Russian city of Novorossiysk resulted in four deaths, including a child, and wounded 29 people. The city, a key export hub for Russian commodities, was hit by falling drone debris that caused fires. Nearby Anapa also suffered damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 12:06 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 12:06 IST
Drone Attack on Novorossiysk: A New Front in the Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic incident unfolded in Novorossiysk, Russia, where a Ukrainian drone attack claimed the lives of four individuals, including a child, and left 29 others injured, according to Veniamin Kondratyev, the governor of Krasnodar region.

The port city has been a recurrent target due to its strategic importance as a major outlet for Russian oil, oil products, and grain exports. The mayor, Andrei Kravchenko, reported that drone debris severely impacted businesses and residential areas, sparking several fires.

In the nearby town of Anapa, three private homes and a kindergarten sustained damage from the debris, yet fortunately, there were no human casualties in that location. The region continues to grapple with the fallout from these attacks.

TRENDING

1
Indonesia Reopens Major Airports After Volcanic Ash Disruptions

Indonesia Reopens Major Airports After Volcanic Ash Disruptions

Global
2
Rybakina Triumphs Over Osaka, Eyes World Number One

Rybakina Triumphs Over Osaka, Eyes World Number One

Global
3
Political Shake-ups in Ukraine Amidst Resignation of Prosecutor General

Political Shake-ups in Ukraine Amidst Resignation of Prosecutor General

Global
4
Miracle in the Shadows: A Tale of Survival Beneath Nepal's Devastating Floods

Miracle in the Shadows: A Tale of Survival Beneath Nepal's Devastating Flood...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why Andhra Pradesh Must Close Cybersecurity Gaps as Millions Move Into Digital Healthcare

Beyond Money: How Local Government Partnerships Are Reshaping the Future of Development Aid

Fintech Is Rewriting the Risk Equation for Small-Business Lending

The World Is Containing More Epidemics, But Not Saving Enough Lives

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026