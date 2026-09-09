Sri Lankan Opposition Leader Praises India's Role in Crisis Support

Sri Lanka’s Leader of Opposition, Sajith Premadasa, commends India's unwavering support during crises, highlighting a special bilateral relationship. In discussions with India's Defence Minister, he acknowledged India as a first responder during emergencies and advocated for strengthened economic and commercial ties while respecting both nations' territorial integrity and political independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 13:47 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 13:47 IST
Sri Lankan Opposition Leader Praises India's Role in Crisis Support
Sri Lanka’s Leader of Opposition Sajith Premadasa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Sri Lanka's Leader of Opposition, Sajith Premadasa, has expressed profound appreciation for India's steadfast support to the island nation during challenging times, hailing India as a 'very close partner.'

Following a meeting with Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Premadasa described their discussions as 'very constructive' and emphasized India's crucial role as a first responder in crises such as Sri Lanka's economic downturn, the COVID-19 pandemic, and Cyclone Ditwah.

He acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's consistent backing of Sri Lanka, further advocating for a deepened bilateral relationship encompassing development assistance, trade, and people-to-people connections, all while respecting the sovereignty and political independence of both countries.

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