Sri Lankan Opposition Leader Praises India's Role in Crisis Support
Sri Lanka’s Leader of Opposition, Sajith Premadasa, commends India's unwavering support during crises, highlighting a special bilateral relationship. In discussions with India's Defence Minister, he acknowledged India as a first responder during emergencies and advocated for strengthened economic and commercial ties while respecting both nations' territorial integrity and political independence.
Sri Lanka's Leader of Opposition, Sajith Premadasa, has expressed profound appreciation for India's steadfast support to the island nation during challenging times, hailing India as a 'very close partner.'
Following a meeting with Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Premadasa described their discussions as 'very constructive' and emphasized India's crucial role as a first responder in crises such as Sri Lanka's economic downturn, the COVID-19 pandemic, and Cyclone Ditwah.
He acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's consistent backing of Sri Lanka, further advocating for a deepened bilateral relationship encompassing development assistance, trade, and people-to-people connections, all while respecting the sovereignty and political independence of both countries.
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