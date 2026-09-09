Tension Escalates in Telangana Assembly Over BRS MLAs Suspension

The suspension of over 20 BRS MLAs from the Telangana Assembly has sparked political unrest. Opposition parties and BJP leaders criticize the government’s actions, urging for fair treatment across party lines. The confrontation stems from BRS demands for discussions on alleged threats to opposition leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 13:47 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 13:47 IST
Tension Escalates in Telangana Assembly Over BRS MLAs Suspension
BRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a dramatic turn of events at the Telangana Assembly, over 20 BRS MLAs have been suspended for the remainder of the Monsoon Session. This decision followed accusations of disrupting proceedings and raising slogans. Leading the visit to complain about the suspensions was BRS Working President KT Rama Rao, who met with Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla.

The suspension of the MLAs has not gone unnoticed, with BJP MLA Venkata Ramana Reddy condemning the Congress government's approach. Reddy criticized both the ruling and opposition parties for recent discord, labeling the assaults and suspensions as unjust. His remarks highlight the growing tension in state politics as lawmakers argue over fair treatment.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Mallu Ravi accused BRS's KT Rama Rao of making derogatory comments against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, threatening to take legal action. Ravi accused BRS leaders of trying to incite instability in Telangana as a political strategy against the BJP. As the conflict intensifies, the political climate in Telangana remains charged, with opposing factions clashing over governance and law-and-order concerns.

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