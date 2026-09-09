Sri Lanka's Sajith Premadasa Praises India's Unwavering Support, Calls for Stronger Ties

Sri Lanka's Leader of Opposition, Sajith Premadasa, has hailed India as a 'very close partner' due to its consistent support during times of crisis. Speaking with the press following his meeting with India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Premadasa underlined the 'very special' nature of the bilateral relationship and expressed intentions to further bolster ties.

During discussions with Singh, described as 'very constructive' and 'very progressive,' Premadasa highlighted India's crucial role as a first responder during various crises including Sri Lanka's economic turmoil, the COVID-19 pandemic, and Cyclone Ditwah. He praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting India's proactive stance and consistent support.

Premadasa articulated the significant expansion of cooperation between the two nations in areas like development assistance, economic engagement, and people-to-people connections. He advocated for further deepening of ties while maintaining the sovereignty and integrity of both nations, emphasizing the importance of mutual growth and respect. He also expressed aspirations for India to become Sri Lanka's largest export destination, emphasizing a balanced trade relationship based on mutual interests.