German Chancellor Friedrich Merz revealed on Wednesday that an attempted drone strike at Leipzig/Halle airport was orchestrated in Russia over several months, barely averting disaster.

Speaking to the lower house of parliament, Merz emphasized the attack's targeting of Germany and credited luck for preventing material damage and harm to people.

This announcement follows the far-right Alternative for Germany's electoral win in Saxony-Anhalt, a party pushing for closer ties with Moscow, as Russia denies involvement in the alleged attack.