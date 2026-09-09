Germany's Narrow Escape from Drone Catastrophe

The German Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, disclosed that a planned drone attack at Leipzig/Halle airport was orchestrated from Russia, narrowly avoiding a disaster. This revelation follows a significant electoral victory for the far-right Alternative for Germany, a party advocating closer ties with Moscow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 13:47 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 13:47 IST
Germany's Narrow Escape from Drone Catastrophe
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German Chancellor Friedrich Merz revealed on Wednesday that an attempted drone strike at Leipzig/Halle airport was orchestrated in Russia over several months, barely averting disaster.

Speaking to the lower house of parliament, Merz emphasized the attack's targeting of Germany and credited luck for preventing material damage and harm to people.

This announcement follows the far-right Alternative for Germany's electoral win in Saxony-Anhalt, a party pushing for closer ties with Moscow, as Russia denies involvement in the alleged attack.

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