Gwyneth Paltrow Remembers 'Love at First Sight' with Brad Pitt

In a revealing interview, Gwyneth Paltrow shared insights into her past romance with Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt, describing their initial encounter as 'love at first sight,' as reported by E! News. The duo's whirlwind romance began after Paltrow's admiration for Pitt, sparked by his role in 'Thelma & Louise,' turned into reality when they met on the set of 'Se7en.'

Paltrow, recounting those years, expressed no concern over the age gap between her and Pitt, stating, 'He was so beautiful.' The pair's relationship spanned from 1994 to 1997, culminating in an engagement in 1996 before parting ways due to demanding careers and the pressures of media scrutiny.

Looking back, the actress fondly describes Pitt as 'a great guy' and maintains a friendship with him. Now happily married to television producer Brad Falchuk, Paltrow appreciates her past as part of her journey, acknowledging her husband's profound understanding and acceptance of her former high-profile relationship.