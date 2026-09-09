Noel Clarke Charged with Sexual Offences

British actor and filmmaker Noel Clarke has been charged with six sexual offences, following allegations by five women spanning from 2007 to 2016. The 50-year-old is facing charges of sexual assault, voyeurism, and exposure, and will appear in court later this month. Clarke is well-known for his work on 'Kidulthood' and 'Doctor Who.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 18:05 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 18:05 IST
Noel Clarke Charged with Sexual Offences
Noel Clarke

British actor and filmmaker Noel Clarke faces legal troubles after being charged with six counts of sexual offences, including two instances of sexual assault. These allegations stem from reports made by five women about incidents occurring between 2007 and 2016.

The Crown Prosecution Service confirmed the charges against the 50-year-old, which include three counts of voyeurism and one count of exposure. Clarke is scheduled to appear in Westminster Magistrates' Court on October 21 to respond to these charges.

Clarke, best recognized for his influential work in 'Kidulthood' and his role in the sci-fi series 'Doctor Who,' had been previously accused in 2021 by multiple women, claims which he has consistently denied.

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