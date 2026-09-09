Noel Clarke Charged with Sexual Offences

British actor and filmmaker Noel Clarke faces legal troubles after being charged with six counts of sexual offences, including two instances of sexual assault. These allegations stem from reports made by five women about incidents occurring between 2007 and 2016.

The Crown Prosecution Service confirmed the charges against the 50-year-old, which include three counts of voyeurism and one count of exposure. Clarke is scheduled to appear in Westminster Magistrates' Court on October 21 to respond to these charges.

Clarke, best recognized for his influential work in 'Kidulthood' and his role in the sci-fi series 'Doctor Who,' had been previously accused in 2021 by multiple women, claims which he has consistently denied.