Google's €13 Billion AI and Nuclear Energy Investment in Finland

Google plans to invest €13 billion in AI infrastructure in Finland, marking its biggest deal in Europe, and has finalized its first nuclear power contract outside the U.S. The deal includes a 22-year purchase agreement with Fortum, involving up to 50% energy output of a Finnish nuclear plant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 19:37 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 19:37 IST
Google's €13 Billion AI and Nuclear Energy Investment in Finland
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Google, the tech giant from Alphabet, announced its plan to inject at least €13 billion into artificial intelligence infrastructure in Finland over the next two years. This strategic investment, regarded as one of the largest in Europe, encompasses data centers and other technological developments aimed at enhancing digital readiness and AI innovation.

In a pioneering move, Google also disclosed its initial venture into nuclear energy outside the United States, signing a significant 22-year purchase agreement with Fortum for up to half of the energy production from one of Finland’s nuclear power plants. This partnership underscores Finland's appeal as a hub for low-carbon energy solutions.

The collaboration aims to propel the growth of both nuclear and renewable energy resources within the country. As a result, Fortum's stock escalated by 10%, outperforming the local market index in Helsinki. With the project's full operation expected in 2027 and 2028, it promises to contribute substantially to Finland's GDP and employment rates, complementing the nation’s climate commitments.

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