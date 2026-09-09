Drones: Lifesavers Amid Nepali Chaos

In Nepal, following devastating floods from a Himalayan glacier break, the army is employing drones to deliver essential supplies to affected communities. Drones, capable of carrying up to 60 kilograms, make daily aid deliveries, while also assisting with search and rescue operations and transporting flood victims' bodies in hard-to-reach areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 19:37 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 19:37 IST
Drones: Lifesavers Amid Nepali Chaos
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In the wake of last month's catastrophic floods that ravaged roads and bridges, the Nepalese army is deploying drones to supply aid to displaced individuals.

The devastation originated from a Himalayan glacier break near the Nepal-China border, resulting in at least 1,367 deaths and over 5,000 missing. Santosh Budhathoki, a contracted drone pilot for the army, highlighted the vital role drones play in circumventing logistical barriers to deliver necessary items.

The drones, donated by China, can travel up to four kilometers and are instrumental in conducting approximately 10-16 deliveries daily. Additionally, they assist in moving victims' bodies and conducting reconnaissance in search and rescue missions, as emphasized by Milan Pandey of Airlift Technology.

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