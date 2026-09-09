TIFF 2023: Embracing Global Cinema Beyond Hollywood

The Toronto International Film Festival is shifting its focus toward independent films to attract a younger, globally-minded audience interested in cinema beyond mainstream Hollywood, according to chief programming officer Anita Lee.

Returning for its 51st edition, TIFF showcases nearly 300 films, with highlights including 'Rescue' and 'Tehran, Under the Skin'. The festival aims to meet global audiences' demands as they gravitate toward diverse, international storytelling. Films tackling current global issues reflect the complex times we live in.

Among highly anticipated premieres are Alex Gibney’s documentary on Elon Musk and Sian Heder's 'Being Heumann'. Stars like Penelope Cruz and Seth Rogen will attend, underlining TIFF's commitment to balance art with dialogue in a challenging geopolitical landscape.