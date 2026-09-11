Remembering 9/11: A Legacy of Resilience and Reflection

On the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, ceremonies were held across the U.S. to honor the nearly 3,000 victims who perished. In New York, family members joined notable leaders at Ground Zero, marking moments of silence at the exact times of the attacks and reading aloud the victims' names.

Across the country, in Arlington, Virginia, President Trump paid tribute to those lost at the Pentagon, while in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, mourners gathered for passengers of United Airlines Flight 93. The anniversary also highlighted the long-term health effects on first responders exposed to toxic dust in the aftermath.

The legacy of 9/11 persists, influencing foreign policy and domestic attitudes. While Americans found unity, the attacks also sparked prejudice against Muslim Americans. A generation too young to remember stands impacted by the events, driving a continued commitment to remember and educate about the tragic day.