Shelton's Triumph: A Step Toward American Tennis Glory

Ben Shelton delivered a stirring performance as he ousted Frances Tiafoe 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 7-5 at the U.S. Open semi-final on Friday. The victory moves Shelton a step closer to ending a 23-year wait for an American men's singles Grand Slam champion.

The match unfolded on a significant evening, beginning with tributes to the victims of the September 11 attacks. Tiafoe took an early lead following a Shelton double fault but faced a determined comeback as Shelton equaled the match and took control in the subsequent sets.

With a stellar left-handed serve and robust defense, Shelton secured a maiden major title clash against Alexander Zverev, showcasing the intensity and prowess needed for tennis glory.