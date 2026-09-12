Shelton's Triumph: A Step Toward American Tennis Glory

Ben Shelton defeated Frances Tiafoe in the U.S. Open semi-final, moving closer to becoming the first American men's singles Grand Slam champion in 23 years. Despite Tiafoe's early lead and strategy, Shelton's powerful serve and tenacity secured his spot in the final against Alexander Zverev.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 08:41 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 08:41 IST
Shelton's Triumph: A Step Toward American Tennis Glory
Ben Shelton

Ben Shelton delivered a stirring performance as he ousted Frances Tiafoe 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 7-5 at the U.S. Open semi-final on Friday. The victory moves Shelton a step closer to ending a 23-year wait for an American men's singles Grand Slam champion.

The match unfolded on a significant evening, beginning with tributes to the victims of the September 11 attacks. Tiafoe took an early lead following a Shelton double fault but faced a determined comeback as Shelton equaled the match and took control in the subsequent sets.

With a stellar left-handed serve and robust defense, Shelton secured a maiden major title clash against Alexander Zverev, showcasing the intensity and prowess needed for tennis glory.

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