Ben Shelton's Historic Strike Towards Grand Slam Glory

In a thrilling encounter at the U.S. Open semi-final, Ben Shelton emerged victorious over compatriot Frances Tiafoe with scores of 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 7-5. Shelton's win secured him a place in the final, marking a significant step towards potentially breaking a 23-year drought for a U.S. men's Grand Slam singles title.

His triumph ensured that he became the first Black American man to reach the U.S. Open final since Arthur Ashe in 1972 and the first at any major since MaliVai Washington in 1996. Reflecting on the emotional journey, Shelton attributed his success to his family's sacrifices and dedicated the win to his late grandmother.

The match took place on a poignant evening commemorating the 25th anniversary of 9/11, adding an emotional layer to an already intense contest. Despite facing challenges, Shelton's strong serve and resilient defense ultimately paved his way to the final, setting up a clash with Alexander Zverev.