Ben Shelton's Historic Strike Towards Grand Slam Glory

Ben Shelton defeated Frances Tiafoe in the U.S. Open semi-final to move closer to ending the 23-year American wait for a men's Grand Slam title. His victory marks a historic moment as the first Black American man in the final since Arthur Ashe in 1972.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 09:05 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 09:05 IST
Ben Shelton's Historic Strike Towards Grand Slam Glory
Ben Shelton

In a thrilling encounter at the U.S. Open semi-final, Ben Shelton emerged victorious over compatriot Frances Tiafoe with scores of 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 7-5. Shelton's win secured him a place in the final, marking a significant step towards potentially breaking a 23-year drought for a U.S. men's Grand Slam singles title.

His triumph ensured that he became the first Black American man to reach the U.S. Open final since Arthur Ashe in 1972 and the first at any major since MaliVai Washington in 1996. Reflecting on the emotional journey, Shelton attributed his success to his family's sacrifices and dedicated the win to his late grandmother.

The match took place on a poignant evening commemorating the 25th anniversary of 9/11, adding an emotional layer to an already intense contest. Despite facing challenges, Shelton's strong serve and resilient defense ultimately paved his way to the final, setting up a clash with Alexander Zverev.

TRENDING

1
LIV Golf Secures Financing Amid Bankruptcy Proceedings

LIV Golf Secures Financing Amid Bankruptcy Proceedings

Global
2
Houthis Seize Mocha: Strategic Port at the Heart of Yemen Conflict

Houthis Seize Mocha: Strategic Port at the Heart of Yemen Conflict

Global
3
Trump's Unwavering Stance Amid Iran Conflict: No Regrets

Trump's Unwavering Stance Amid Iran Conflict: No Regrets

Global
4
Horse Plague: The Return of the New World Screwworm

Horse Plague: The Return of the New World Screwworm

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Ghana’s State Firms Face Reform Push as Financial Losses Threaten Growth and Fiscal Stability

Rethinking Global Tourism: How Local Value, Smart Data and Circularity Can Drive Development

Can Life Skills and Digital Training Unlock Better Futures for Nigeria’s Adolescent Girls?

Building a Resilient Thu Duc: How Coordinated Investment Could Lift GVA 65 Percent by 2040

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026