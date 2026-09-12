India-China Relations: From Border Clash to Economic Exchange

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to meet during the BRICS summit in New Delhi. This meeting marks a significant step in the evolving relationship between India and China, transitioning from the deadly 2020 border clashes to more stable economic ties today.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 08:32 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 08:32 IST
India-China Relations: From Border Clash to Economic Exchange
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In a significant diplomatic move, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are scheduled to hold talks on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in New Delhi on Saturday. This meeting underscores the evolving dynamics between two of Asia's largest nations since their deadly border clash in 2020.

The confrontation in Galwan Valley marked one of the most intense military face-offs between India and China since 1975, resulting in casualties on both sides. In the aftermath, New Delhi ramped up scrutiny of Chinese investments and imposed restrictions on popular Chinese mobile apps and travel.

Despite ongoing tensions concerning territorial disputes and strategic concerns, particularly involving Arunachal Pradesh and Chinese investments, trade relations have improved. Recent economic engagements indicate a potential thaw, although both nations maintain heavy military presence along disputed borders.

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