Iceland's Whaling Debate: Navigating Renewed Calls for a Ban

Iceland's last operational whaling company has expressed confidence in its ability to survive a renewed push for whaling bans, citing a history of unsuccessful legislative attempts to outlaw the practice.

The Icelandic government announced plans last week to introduce a bill in February that could permanently prohibit whaling. This would effectively end the industry in Iceland, one of just three countries, along with Norway and Japan, that still permits commercial whale hunting.

Hvalur, Iceland's sole remaining whaling company, continues its operations amidst divided public opinion. A recent poll indicates that 41% of Icelanders oppose whaling, while one-third support it. The debate centers on the fin whale, the main target of Iceland's industry, classified globally as vulnerable but considered of least concern in regional terms.