Iceland's Whaling Debate: Navigating Renewed Calls for a Ban

Iceland's last active whaling company believes it can withstand renewed efforts to ban the practice, citing past legislative failures. The government plans to introduce a bill in February, aiming for a permanent ban. Public opinion remains divided, with significant support and opposition to the continuation of whaling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 17:45 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 17:45 IST
Iceland's Whaling Debate: Navigating Renewed Calls for a Ban
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Iceland's last operational whaling company has expressed confidence in its ability to survive a renewed push for whaling bans, citing a history of unsuccessful legislative attempts to outlaw the practice.

The Icelandic government announced plans last week to introduce a bill in February that could permanently prohibit whaling. This would effectively end the industry in Iceland, one of just three countries, along with Norway and Japan, that still permits commercial whale hunting.

Hvalur, Iceland's sole remaining whaling company, continues its operations amidst divided public opinion. A recent poll indicates that 41% of Icelanders oppose whaling, while one-third support it. The debate centers on the fin whale, the main target of Iceland's industry, classified globally as vulnerable but considered of least concern in regional terms.

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