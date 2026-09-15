Unveiling the True Heart of the Roman Empire: Constantinople's Central Role

In a striking revelation, researchers have identified Constantinople as the true focal point of the Roman Empire's extensive road network, challenging the long-held belief of Rome's central role.

Spanning approximately 190,000 miles, Roman roads were the empire's backbone, connecting diverse regions from Europe to North Africa, facilitating trade and movement.

The study, published in Nature Communications, emphasizes the strategic importance of Constantinople, significantly influencing migration, commerce, and the exchange of ideas across the ancient world.