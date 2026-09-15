Chancellor Merz Rejects Windfall Tax Amid Fuel Price Surge

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has announced that while he intends to discuss measures to alleviate rising fuel prices for consumers within his coalition, he does not support the implementation of a windfall tax on energy companies. Merz emphasized the lack of sufficient legal grounds for such a tax.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 20:35 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 20:35 IST
Chancellor Merz Rejects Windfall Tax Amid Fuel Price Surge
Friedrich Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has declared his intention to engage in discussions within his coalition to find ways to support consumers grappling with soaring fuel prices. However, Merz has expressed opposition to a proposed windfall tax targeting energy companies, citing an absence of legal and factual bases for such a measure.

During a press conference in Berlin alongside Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, Merz clarified that Germany can only tax companies headquartered in the country, thereby complicating the implementation of a tax on so-called excess profits.

Merz further articulated his commitment to exploring various taxes and fees aimed at easing the financial burden on German consumers. He conveyed his anticipation of productive discussions within the coalition that could lead to viable solutions in the near future.

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