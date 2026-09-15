AI Development: The Race Against China

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson emphasized the risks of imposing a moratorium on AI development, warning it could cause the U.S. to lose its competitive edge against China. Johnson advocated for self-regulation within the AI industry, foreshadowing discussions between Trump and Xi Jinping on AI and national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 20:37 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 20:37 IST
AI Development: The Race Against China
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U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson asserted on Tuesday that halting the development of artificial intelligence could jeopardize America's competitive position against China. Johnson stressed that AI companies have the capacity to self-regulate, without the need for government intervention to decelerate the pace of technology advancement.

Johnson warned that a moratorium on AI progression could have far-reaching national security implications, affecting American families across the country. He underscored the strategic necessity of maintaining an edge over China in this pivotal technological arena.

The speaker predicted that AI would feature prominently in upcoming discussions between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, slated for their Washington meeting later this month.

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