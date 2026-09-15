Luis de la Fuente's Decade-Long Goal: Spain's Quest for World Glory

Spain's coach Luis de la Fuente extends his contract to 2030 after winning the Euro 2024 and the 2023 World Cup. Under his leadership, Spain has lost only twice in 41 matches. Spain will co-host the 2030 World Cup, where they aim to defend their title at home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 20:39 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 20:39 IST
Luis de la Fuente's Decade-Long Goal: Spain's Quest for World Glory

Spain's national football team coach, Luis de la Fuente, has secured a contract extension until 2030, following his remarkable success in leading the team to Euro 2024 and World Cup victories.

The extension solidifies de la Fuente's role as Spain prepares to defend its world title on home ground during the 2030 World Cup, co-hosted with Morocco and Portugal.

Since taking the helm, de la Fuente has impressively led Spain to just two defeats in 41 matches. Reuters has sought comments from the Royal Spanish Football Federation regarding this development.

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