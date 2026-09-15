Kim Kardashian Receives Symbolic €1 in Paris Heist Aftermath

Kim Kardashian was awarded €1 in damages from the 2016 Paris heist perpetrators who stole jewels from her, including a $4 million ring. Despite the symbolic gesture, Kardashian's trauma lingers. The hotel's receptionist received €110,000 in damages, while ringleader Aomar Ait Khedache was jailed for three years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 22:23 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 22:23 IST
Kim Kardashian Receives Symbolic €1 in Paris Heist Aftermath
Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian, the U.S. reality TV star, secured a symbolic €1 ($1.15) in damages from those involved in a dramatic 2016 robbery in Paris. The heist saw her tied up at gunpoint, fearing for her life, as thieves stole her jewels, including a prized $4 million engagement ring.

Dubbed the 'Grandpa Robbers' due to their age, the criminals wore ski masks and impersonated police officers, conducting France's most significant robbery in two decades. While the jewels were largely unrecovered, the hotel's receptionist was granted €110,000 out of a €500,000 claim.

Though Kardashian expressed forgiveness toward the robbery's mastermind, Aomar Ait Khedache, she conveyed that the emotional scars remain. Khedache was sentenced to three years in prison alongside seven others linked to the crime.

TRENDING

1
Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Ivory Coast
2
Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Poland
3
China's Xiangshan Forum: Navigating Global Security in a Tense Asian Theater

China's Xiangshan Forum: Navigating Global Security in a Tense Asian Theater

Global
4
Oil and Conflict: The Mideast Tension Impact

Oil and Conflict: The Mideast Tension Impact

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Going Digital Ease China’s Pollution and Carbon Burden?

From Classroom Grades to Construction Safety: Who Checks AI Errors?

Why a Stopwatch Cannot Capture a Young Footballer’s Potential

Open Markets, Dirty Growth? Institutions Determine Globalization’s Climate Cost

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026