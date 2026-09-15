Kim Kardashian Receives Symbolic €1 in Paris Heist Aftermath

Kim Kardashian, the U.S. reality TV star, secured a symbolic €1 ($1.15) in damages from those involved in a dramatic 2016 robbery in Paris. The heist saw her tied up at gunpoint, fearing for her life, as thieves stole her jewels, including a prized $4 million engagement ring.

Dubbed the 'Grandpa Robbers' due to their age, the criminals wore ski masks and impersonated police officers, conducting France's most significant robbery in two decades. While the jewels were largely unrecovered, the hotel's receptionist was granted €110,000 out of a €500,000 claim.

Though Kardashian expressed forgiveness toward the robbery's mastermind, Aomar Ait Khedache, she conveyed that the emotional scars remain. Khedache was sentenced to three years in prison alongside seven others linked to the crime.