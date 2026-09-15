Chancellor Merz Cancels New York Visit Amid Political Pressure

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has canceled his upcoming trip to New York for the United Nations General Assembly, choosing to stay in Berlin due to mounting political pressures at home.

The conservative leader faces a challenging political climate following a significant showing by the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) in Saxony-Anhalt on September 6.

With two additional state elections approaching this Sunday, Merz's leadership will be put to the test once more, necessitating his presence in Berlin to address domestic political challenges.