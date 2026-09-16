Wall Street Turmoil: Rising Yields and Crude Prices Impact Market

Wall Street continued to decline due to rising Treasury yields and crude prices. Major indexes fell, except for the energy sector benefiting from Middle East tensions. The Federal Reserve is expected to announce a rate hike as markets react to inflation and geopolitical instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 01:49 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 01:49 IST
Wall Street Turmoil: Rising Yields and Crude Prices Impact Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street faced extended losses as U.S. Treasury yields rose and crude prices soared, discouraging buyers. The major U.S. stock indexes saw declines, with the energy sector being the only one to benefit from escalating conflict in the Middle East and attacks on Saudi infrastructure.

Market analyst Peter Tuz highlighted the impact of rising fuel prices, expected Fed rate hikes, and concerns about AI sector slowdown as reasons for market reluctance. As of now, economic indicators suggest a 25-basis-point increase in interest rates, the first in over three years, due largely to labor and inflationary pressures.

Bond yields also experienced an upsurge, affecting indebted borrowers, including AI investors. Meanwhile, the recent inflation data and surge in crude prices further pushed financial markets to brace for the Fed's rate hike decision, as fears regarding the Middle East conflict remain unpredictable.

TRENDING

1
Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Ivory Coast
2
Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Poland
3
Tensions Simmer: Houthi Attacks and Gulf Postponements Stir Middle East

Tensions Simmer: Houthi Attacks and Gulf Postponements Stir Middle East

Global
4
Labour's Lead: Election Drama in New Zealand's Political Landscape

Labour's Lead: Election Drama in New Zealand's Political Landscape

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Hunger, Illness and the Limits of Cash: Lessons From South Africa

Can Digital Spillovers Help Industrial Latecomers Become Innovators?

Can Going Digital Ease China’s Pollution and Carbon Burden?

From Classroom Grades to Construction Safety: Who Checks AI Errors?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026