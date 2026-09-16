Wall Street Turmoil: Rising Yields and Crude Prices Impact Market

Wall Street faced extended losses as U.S. Treasury yields rose and crude prices soared, discouraging buyers. The major U.S. stock indexes saw declines, with the energy sector being the only one to benefit from escalating conflict in the Middle East and attacks on Saudi infrastructure.

Market analyst Peter Tuz highlighted the impact of rising fuel prices, expected Fed rate hikes, and concerns about AI sector slowdown as reasons for market reluctance. As of now, economic indicators suggest a 25-basis-point increase in interest rates, the first in over three years, due largely to labor and inflationary pressures.

Bond yields also experienced an upsurge, affecting indebted borrowers, including AI investors. Meanwhile, the recent inflation data and surge in crude prices further pushed financial markets to brace for the Fed's rate hike decision, as fears regarding the Middle East conflict remain unpredictable.