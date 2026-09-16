The Spanish Data Protection Agency (AEPD) recently reported receiving its first-ever notification of a data breach carried out by an artificial intelligence agent. The incident highlights the emerging role of autonomous systems in cyberattacks as AI technologies continue to evolve.

The affected organization reported that the AI agent exploited a large language model to detect vulnerabilities, access systems, change personal data, and view invoices. This raises concerns about AI's potential in facilitating complex cyberattacks with minimal human involvement.

This case underscores the urgency for regulators, particularly in Europe and the U.S., to scrutinize AI's impact on cybersecurity. While the incident does not suggest inherent flaws in the technology, it warns of the speed and efficiency with which AI can be employed for malicious purposes.